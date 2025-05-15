Home / Companies / News / TCS' brand value up 28% to $57.3 billion, says Kantar BrandZ report

TCS' brand value up 28% to $57.3 billion, says Kantar BrandZ report

TCS has jumped 28 per cent in brand value to $57.3 billion, securing the 45th rank globally in Kantar BrandZ 2025, aided by AI-led offerings and global sponsorships

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
The TCS brand also recorded a 30-point uplift in brand familiarity and a 40-point uplift in brand consideration—the highest improvement among all key sponsors in the sport.
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 8:38 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) brand value surged 28 per cent to $57.3 billion, according to the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2025 Report.
 
India’s largest IT services provider is now ranked 45th globally in a list that features the world’s most prominent brands across industry sectors. This year’s growth marks a sharp acceleration in brand equity, favourability, and awareness, the company said.
 
This recognition builds on TCS’ recent achievement in the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands 2024 rankings, where it retained the number one spot for the third consecutive year.
 
“TCS’ performance this year demonstrates its ability to innovate at scale, with AI capabilities now running through its portfolios. TCS’ strategic sponsorship programmes continue to build a strong global presence and community around its brand,” said Martin Guerrieria, Head of Kantar BrandZ.
 
Part of the brand’s momentum also comes from its association with global sporting events. TCS sponsors 14 global running events, including five of the seven Abbott World Marathon Majors—such as the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon, and TCS Sydney Marathon. These events engage over 600,000 runners annually and contributed $2.25 billion to local economies in 2024, raising $279 million for charitable causes.
 
The Kantar BrandZ list continues to be dominated by American tech giants. Apple retained the top position with a brand value of $1.3 trillion, followed by Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia.
 
US brands now comprise 82 per cent of the total value of the Global Top 100, up from 63 per cent in 2006. However, the report notes that rising competition from Chinese brands and volatility due to escalating tariffs could disrupt this trend.
First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

