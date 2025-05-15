Piramal Pharma expects single-digit growth in FY26 amid uncertainties

Piramal Pharma (PPL), which posted a 12 per cent revenue growth for 2024–25, expects to grow in single digits in the current fiscal with a muted EBITDA. The company has a presence across contract development and manufacturing, complex hospital generics, and a consumer health business in India.

Speaking to Business Standard, Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, PPL, said that FY26 is going to be a “muted year” as there are a lot of uncertainties and it is important to watch out for macro factors like trade deals and tariff environments. PPL posted a 12 per cent rise in revenues to Rs 9,151 crore in FY25. The CDMO business grew by 15 per cent, the complex hospital generics segment by 8 per cent, and the India consumer health business posted 11 per cent growth in FY25.

“There is a little bit of uncertainty, and we see single-digit revenue growth for overall PPL and a muted EBITDA,” she said. Donald Trump began tariff negotiations with major economies and issued an executive order aimed at boosting domestic drug manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign sources, several drug companies have pledged billions of dollars in US investments. After US Presidentbegan tariff negotiations with major economies and issued an executive order aimed at boosting domestic drug manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign sources, several drug companies have pledged billions of dollars in US investments. Since Trump’s election, multinational drug majors like Roche, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, and Eli Lilly have announced investments. Some reports peg the amount at around $150 billion. In April, Swiss firm Roche said it would invest $50 billion over the next five years.

PPL saw a 50 per cent growth in on-patent commercial manufacturing revenues in FY25 to $179 million, compared to $116 million in FY24 and $53 million in FY23. Several of PPL’s clients are global players. If these firms focus on manufacturing in the US, it could dampen prospects for PPL. Piramal said, “Some companies will decide to make on their own, but others will go to CDMOs. It is a large market, and people are waiting for clarity to make decisions.” She added that requests for proposals (RFPs) have grown overall. “We have seen that people are trying to understand what would be the cost if they had to move production [to the US]. Until there is clarity, no one would take the final call,” she said.

Piramal said that once uncertainties subside, the company has the capacities and capabilities to deliver across geographies. Moreover, PPL has maintained a strong regulatory track record—clearing 36 regulatory inspections and 165 customer audits in FY25 without any major observations. PPL has a network across the US, UK and India. It also sources ingredients from China in low-to-mid teen percentages—a factor that could work in its favour, as the Trump administration has mandated reporting of the source of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company will invest $100–125 million in capacity expansion, debottlenecking and smaller capex in FY26. It has seen growth in its antibody drug conjugates portfolio, sterile fill-finish capabilities and peptides.