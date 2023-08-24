Tata Power, Zoomcar join hands to push electric vehicle adoption in India

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Ltd (TPEVCSL) and Zoomcar on Thursday announced signing an agreement to promote electric vehicle adoption in India. In a statement, Tata Power said they will also deliver a "seamless" and user-friendly charging experience at their stations nationwide.

Tata Power provides EV charging points at its EZ Charge stations. It has over 50,000 home chargers, 4370 public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus-charging points across 350 cities, including multiple highways. By 2028, it is aiming to establish 25,000 charging points across India.

In July, Tata Power launched an RFID card that allows EV users to initiate charging by tapping the card on the EZ charger at any location in the country.

According to the company's statement, the collaboration aims to promote Tata Power's EZ Charge points on the Zoomcar platform and will focus on supporting existing and aspiring EV owners along with Zoomcar's existing customers.

"Valuable insights on Tata Power's extensive network of EZ Charge points all across the country will provide these customers with easy access to streamline the EV charging process and address the challenges often associated with using the charging infrastructure. This will encourage more people to list their EVs on Zoomcar's platform and potential customers to opt for them," it said.

Zoomcar is a car-sharing marketplace with over 20,000 cars.

"Our car-sharing platform is perfectly suited for electric vehicles, and we expect to grow 50 per cent of our platform by 2025. This mutual partnership is poised to create a comprehensive ecosystem that fulfils the evolving needs of EV enthusiasts," said Greg Moran, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zoomcar.

"As India's leading EV charging infrastructure provider, we are constantly collaborating with industry partners such as Zoomcar to develop a technologically advanced and robust EV ecosystem in the country," added Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director (MD), Tata Power.