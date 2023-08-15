Infosys signs 5-year deal with Liberty Global estimated at $1.64 bn

IT major Infosys has signed a multi-year deal with Liberty Global, a London-based converged video, broadband and communications company. As part of the expanded collaboration agreement, Bengaluru-based Infosys will provide services to Liberty Global estimated at €1.5 billion ($1.64 billion) over the initial 5-year term and at €2.3 billion ($2.5 billion) if the contract is extended to eight years.

The collaboration allows Liberty Global to realise run-rate savings in excess of €100 million ($109 billion) per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments, Infosys said in a statement.

The deal builds on an existing multi-year collaboration as part of which Infosys has successfully supported Liberty Global's technology services platforms since February 2020. The companies will expand the programme, with Infosys taking over “build and operations” of Liberty Global's Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms.

The expanded collaboration aims to bring artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital entertainment to Liberty Global’s customers worldwide, through Infosys’s Topaz offering. In addition, Liberty Global is licensing these platforms to Infosys so the digital services provider can offer best-in-class services to new operators and new markets outside the Liberty Global family.

Liberty Global will continue to control product roadmaps and retain all intellectual property for the Horizon entertainment and connectivity platforms. As part of the expanded collaboration, more than 400 Liberty Global employees will join Infosys. Senior executives and technology teams from Liberty Global's Product, Technology Development Service Delivery Group, Network & Shared Operations and Security Groups will transition to Infosys.

“We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement the cloud-first digital foundation we have laid for Liberty Global using Infosys Cobalt. This will unveil a new chapter in our joint journey of innovation as we reimagine entertainment and the connectivity experience for millions of global consumers. The strength of our global operations will also help the business scale across markets,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, Infosys.

Parekh said during the first quarter earnings that Infosys is seeing an uptick in AI-led deals. “My sense is Generative AI is really going to transform everything that is happening within our portfolio. And Topaz, being the leading platform or set of capabilities for Generative AI, I think it will make a huge impact. Having 80 active projects is a massive step and it is moving with rapid speed,” Parekh said in response to a question from 'Business Standard'.

“Strengthening and expanding our collaboration with Infosys gives our best-in-class solutions new scale with the ability to reach many more markets and bring positive experiences to more customers. And while it produces substantial central cost savings over time, it also provides excellent opportunities for our talent to grow their specialist skills and nurture impactful careers with Infosys,” said Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global.