Infosys slashes revenue guidance for FY24, misses estimates on PAT

For the second quarter of FY24, the company reported net profit of Rs 6,212 crore up 3.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Sequentially, it was up 4.5 per cent

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Infosys on Thursday lowered its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 1-2.5 per cent from its earlier 1-3.5 per cent, the second quarter results marking the impact of client uncertainty in major markets on India’s information technology (IT) sector.

This is the second consecutive quarter that Infosys has cut its revenue guidance. The company in Q4 FY23 had given a revenue guidance of 4-7 per cent for FY24 but later in Q1 FY24 it cut the projection to 1-3.5 per cent.

For the second quarter of FY24, the company reported net profit of Rs 6,212 crore up 3.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Sequentially, it was up 4.5 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter grew 6.7 per cent YoY at Rs 38,994 crore. The company’s revenue beat Bloomberg’s estimate, but marginally missed the net profit numbers. Bloomberg had estimated revenue to be at Rs 38,504 crore and profit after tax (PAT) to be at Rs 6,267 crore.

The surprise was total contract value (TCV) of $7.7 billion: the highest for the company in that parameter. The third quarter of FY22 had seen a TCV win of $7.13 billion.

Despite a record TCV, the company has slashed its revenue guidance for the fiscal. “We had our highest large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies. This, in an uncertain macro-environment, is a testament to our ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs, by delivering the benefits of transformation as well as productivity and cost savings at scale”, said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys.

“Strong H1 performance with significant large deal wins, builds a solid foundation for the future. The growing adoption of our Generative AI offering, Topaz, is helping us deliver consistent value and expand market share,” he said.

Infosys said attrition had reduced to 14.6 per cent from 17.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Despite a fall in attrition the company saw its overall headcount going down.

Infosys saw a net headcount fall of 7,530 in the Q2 FY24. Growth drivers in the second quarter were manufacturing and energy, utilities, resources and services.

Growth was led by Europe, where the company’s business grew 10.9 per cent YoY. “Our Q2 operating margin of 21.2 per cent demonstrates the early benefits of the recently unveiled margin improvement plan and is a clear reflection of our ability to continuously identify opportunities for improving operational efficiencies,” said Nilanjan Roy, chief financial officer of Infosys.


Topics :Infosys IT sectorQ2 results

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

