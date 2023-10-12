Home / Companies / News / KredX to create Rs 4,000 cr corpus for working capital needs of businesses

KredX to create Rs 4,000 cr corpus for working capital needs of businesses

Fintech company says its imitative would help companies during the festive season

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Photo: X @kredxindia

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

KredX, a supply chain finance platform, said on Thursday it will work with banks and financial institutions to create a corpus of Rs 4,000 crore by the end of Financial Year 2023-24.

The company said its initiative will provide working capital to businesses during the festive season. KredX recently entered strategic partnerships with Mastercard and ICICI Bank for business to business payments.

“Our partnership with leading banks and financial institutions represents a significant step forward in our mission. Seeing the response to the target of Rs 2000 crore we had taken for the festive season 2023, we realised the requirement is much deeper. By creating a substantial corpus of Rs 4,000 crore, we are not only surpassing our own expectations but also reaffirming our commitment to supporting businesses during a pivotal time," said Manish Kumar, chief executive officer and founder of KredX.

Also Read: Groww topples Zerodha to become largest broker in terms of no. of clients

The company had in August said its ‘KredX Spark’ initiative would disburse Rs 2,000 crore in working capital to businesses before the three-month festive period starting September.

The company has raised $33 million to date and it had annual revenue of $2.57 million as of March 2022, according to market research platform Tracxn.

KredX was founded by Manish Kumar and Anurag Jain in 2015. The company offers solutions for enterprise finance, cash flow management, working capital and channel financing.

Also Read

KredX to disburse Rs 2,000 cr in working capital for MSME sector

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

NCLAT chairman calls for developing mechanism to regulate digital markets

Groww topples Zerodha to become largest broker in terms of no. of clients

Meja Urja bets on UP's power demand, plans 5.6 Gw thermal capacity

Luxury carmakers woo customers with curated experiences, foreign trips

IRM Energy IPO to open on Oct 18, sets price band at Rs 480-505 per share

Topics :KredXworking capitalFintech firmsfestive seasonbusiness news todaysupply chain finance

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story