Infosys to invest ₹300 cr to set up campus in Mohali: Punjab minister

Infosys Limited will set up a new campus in Mohali with an investment of Rs 300 crore, Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, Arora said the new campus will come up over 30 acres of land.

"In the first phase, 3 lakh square feet of the area will be constructed," he said, adding that it will create 2,500 new jobs in the city.

In the next phase, 4.80 lakh square feet area will be developed, he added.

The minister informed that IT services company Infosys, which has been in Mohali since 2017, is expanding its presence in the city.