Infosys to invest ₹300 cr to set up campus in Mohali: Punjab minister

The minister said the state government's push for several initiatives has helped Punjab attract further investments

Infosys
Infosys Limited will set up a new campus in Mohali with an investment of Rs 300 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Infosys Limited will set up a new campus in Mohali with an investment of Rs 300 crore, Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, Arora said the new campus will come up over 30 acres of land.

"In the first phase, 3 lakh square feet of the area will be constructed," he said, adding that it will create 2,500 new jobs in the city.

In the next phase, 4.80 lakh square feet area will be developed, he added.

The minister informed that IT services company Infosys, which has been in Mohali since 2017, is expanding its presence in the city.

Sameer Goel, who is heading the company's Mohali centre, said the company has received good support from the state government for the project.

"We have been in this region for quite some time. We are happy that we are expanding our presence in the region," Goel said.

The minister said the state government's push for several initiatives has helped Punjab attract further investments.

"We are giving approvals to industrial projects in 45 days. We are happy to state that investors are keen to invest in Punjab," Arora said.

Topics :Infosys PunjabIT firms

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

