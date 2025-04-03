Infosys sues Cognizant, claims unfair trade practices in US court fight

The legal tussle between Indian IT powerhouse Infosys and US-based Cognizant Technology Solutions has intensified, with fresh charges being filed in a US court. Infosys has accused Cognizant of engaging in anti-competitive practices to maintain its dominance in the healthcare software market, further escalating a dispute that initially stemmed from allegations of trade secret theft.

Infosys vs Cognizant: Fresh allegations surface

In a new filing at a US district court in Dallas, Texas, Infosys alleged that Cognizant has been leveraging its monopoly influence to stifle competition through its Cognizant TriZetto Software Group platform. The filing claims Cognizant engaged in market-controlling tactics, such as inflating prices by limiting output and blocking competitors from entering the healthcare software space.

ALSO READ: Trade deficit vs tariff: How were Trump reciprocal tariffs calculated? According to a report by The Economic Times, Infosys states that Cognizant unfairly wielded restrictive non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), withheld essential training for its key software products QNXT and Facets, and deliberately influenced Infosys employees to hinder the growth of Infosys’s competing healthcare platform, Helix.

The 35-page document, submitted on March 31, further accuses Cognizant of using exclusionary strategies such as ‘most favoured vendor’ (MFV) agreements to sustain its market dominance. Infosys has urged the court to reject Cognizant’s motion to dismiss the case, branding the company’s actions as “attempted monopolisation” and “unreasonable restraint of trade”.

Legal battle: How it began

The feud dates back to August 2024, when Cognizant accused Infosys of misappropriating trade secrets related to its TriZetto platform. Infosys fired back in January 2025 with an antitrust counterclaim, alleging that Cognizant’s anti-competitive strategies blocked fair competition.

Adding fuel to the fire, Infosys has implicated Cognizant’s CEO, Ravi Kumar S, alleging that during his tenure at Infosys, he deliberately delayed the launch of Infosys Helix and later poached key executives upon joining Cognizant in January 2023.

Cognizant has strongly denied Infosys’s allegations, dismissing them as ‘preposterous’ and ‘absurd’. The company maintains that it upholds fair competition and accuses Infosys of misusing its intellectual property.