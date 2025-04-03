Lupin announces acquisition of UK-Based Renascience Pharma for GBP 12.3 mn

Pharmaceutical major Lupin has announced the acquisition of Renascience Pharma Limited, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited. The transaction, valued at 12.3 million pounds, grants Lupin full ownership of Renascience and its portfolio of four specialty pharmaceutical products.

Renascience, incorporated in 2015, supplies niche branded bio-generic products catering to primary and secondary care in the UK. The company’s key products include injectables for infectious diseases, ear drops for pain management, and an oral therapy used in cardiology and nephrology. XAQUA, a diuretic, and OTIGO, an ear drop formulation, account for nearly 90 per cent of its revenue. The company reported a turnover of 3.51 million pounds for the financial year ending February 2025, up from 1.87 million pounds in FY24 and 0.72 million pounds in FY23.

According to Lupin, the acquisition is aimed at strengthening its branded pharmaceuticals business in the UK. The company has been expanding its presence in the region, with a focus on providing medicines for unmet medical needs.

Fabrice Egros, President of Corporate Development at Lupin, stated that the move aligns with Lupin’s strategy to expand its branded medicine portfolio in the UK. He emphasized that the company’s focus remains on providing accessible and sustainable healthcare solutions.

Renascience co-founder and director Eric Che said the acquisition will help expand the company’s reach and build upon its existing business.

The acquisition does not require any regulatory approvals and was completed alongside the execution of the definitive agreement. With this acquisition, Renascience will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited.

Lupin Healthcare, a subsidiary of Lupin Limited, operates in the UK with a focus on therapeutic areas such as anti-retrovirals, women’s health, neuroscience, and respiratory treatments. The company works in partnership with the National Health Service (NHS) to deliver pharmaceutical products in these categories.