Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / InMobi raises $100 mn debt financing from MARS Growth Capital: CEO Tewari

InMobi raises $100 mn debt financing from MARS Growth Capital: CEO Tewari

InMobi has plans to list in India and has started the necessary process

Naveen Tewari, Co-founder and CEO of inMobi
Naveen Tewari, CEO of InMobi, said AI is the bedrock of both InMobi's consumer and enterprise businesses. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Softbank-backed consumer technology company InMobi on Wednesday said it has raised $100 million debt financing from MARS Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group.

InMobi has plans to list in India and has started the necessary process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company plans to use the funds for the development and deployment of InMobi's artificial intelligence (AI) technology and for potential AI-focused acquisitions.

"We are pleased to have the confidence and funding from MARS Growth Capital to further accelerate our growth trajectory," Naveen Tewari, CEO of InMobi said.

He said AI is the bedrock of both InMobi's consumer and enterprise businesses.

"We are using it to power the revolutionary lock screen experiences and InMobi Advertising's platforms. We are reimagining how ads can be made truly native by driving superior engagement and outcomes for consumers, advertisers and publishers," Tewari said.

More From This Section

SC to hear plea related to insolvency proceedings against Byju's on Sept 17

Delhi HC blocks Italian firm Amuleti's use of Amul trademark in key ruling

L&T joins semiconductor race, to create chip firm and invest over $300 mn

FlexiLoans secures Rs 290 crore from global, domestic investors

Premium

Blackstone prepares to take two firms public amid buoyant markets

MARS Growth Capital invests in future-ready AI platforms in Asia Pacific and Europe.

"Liquidity, through its JV with MUFG, Mars Growth, is committed to growing the Asian tech ecosystem. As one of our largest transactions to date, this financing will help fuel InMobi's next phase of AI-led growth," says Ron Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO, Liquidity Group and CEO, Mars Growth said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SoftBank-backed OfBusiness plans up to $1 bn India IPO for H2 of 2025

E-scooter maker Ola Electric valuations hit $7 bn; up 75% over IPO price

Japan's SoftBank picking stock winners in India's red-hot IPO market

SoftBank VF1 reports $544 mn loss on Paytm exit, gains $65 mn on Zomato

SoftBank to buyback $3.4 bn worth shares amid pressure from investors

Topics :SoftBankSoftBank CapitalInMobidebt investor

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News