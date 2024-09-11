InMobi raises $100 mn debt financing from MARS Growth Capital: CEO Tewari

Softbank-backed consumer technology company InMobi on Wednesday said it has raised $100 million debt financing from MARS Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group.

InMobi has plans to list in India and has started the necessary process.

The company plans to use the funds for the development and deployment of InMobi's artificial intelligence (AI) technology and for potential AI-focused acquisitions.

"We are pleased to have the confidence and funding from MARS Growth Capital to further accelerate our growth trajectory," Naveen Tewari, CEO of InMobi said.

He said AI is the bedrock of both InMobi's consumer and enterprise businesses.