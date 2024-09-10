Blackstone begins listing process for Ventive Hospitality and IGI in India

With Indian stock markets reaching new highs, Blackstone Inc., the US-based private equity giant, has begun the process of listing two of its Indian investments: Ventive Hospitality, a joint venture with the Panchshil Group, and the International Gemological Institute (IGI), a diamond grading company.

The US-based private equity major and its local partner are looking to raise Rs 2,000 crore by selling up to a 10 per cent stake in Ventive Hospitality and a similar stake in IGI to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore. Blackstone owns a 37 per cent stake in Ventive Hospitality and a 100 per cent stake in IGI. In May 2023, Blackstone had acquired IGI for approximately $530 million. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



With the Indian stock markets attracting rich valuations, several private equity firms are preparing to list their portfolio companies in India. US-based Carlyle plans to sell shares worth Rs 9,950 crore in Hexaware Technologies via an initial public offer and filed its draft papers with SEBI last week. In calendar 2024 so far, PEs/VCs have sold part of their stake via IPOs to raise Rs 8,059 crore, as per PrimeDatabase (see chart).

When contacted, a Blackstone spokesperson confirmed its intention of doing an IPO for IGI and Ventive Hospitality (which is a JV with Panchshil), subject to approvals and market conditions. A banker said Blackstone may look to list PGP Glass in the future, but the spokesperson said the firm is not looking at any exit or IPO from its investments in PGP Glass. Blackstone had acquired PGP Glass from the Piramal Group for $1 billion in 2020.



A banker clarified that a potential listing by Blackstone will depend on market conditions and the demand from investors for the offering. In the past, Blackstone had deferred the listing of Aadhar Housing Finance by three years after filing the papers to get better valuation, said a banker.

Last month, Blackstone, the largest PE investor in India to date with $50 billion investments, had sold a 20 per cent stake in its real estate investment trust Nexus Select Trust for nearly Rs 4,500 crore via block deals. Nexus Select Trust is India's first real estate investment trust (REIT) backed by retail properties. In June, Blackstone sold a 15.1 per cent stake via block deals in mid-tier IT firm Mphasis to mop up Rs 6,736 crore.