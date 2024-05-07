INOX Air Products and Asahi India Glass sign MoU for Green Hydrogen

INOX Air Products, a manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS) for a 20-year offtake agreement to supply green hydrogen to AIS’s greenfield float glass facility in Soniyana, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

The company stated that this will be India’s first-ever green hydrogen plant for the float glass industry.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The plant will have a capacity to generate up to 190 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum through the electrolysis process. It is slated for commissioning by July 2024 and will be powered by solar energy," it said.

In the first phase, 95 tonnes per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen will be supplied to AIS. As a part of the agreement, AIS will invest in the solar power plant that will provide renewable energy for the generation of green hydrogen, which will be consumed in AIS’s float glass manufacturing process. AIS is setting up a greenfield project in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, to manufacture high-quality float glass for automotive and architectural purposes using advanced technology.