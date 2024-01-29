Inox Wind 3 MW WTGs make entry in MNRE's list of approved turbines

The government has included 3 megawatt (MW) wind turbine generators of wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind in its revised list of models and manufacturers, the company said in a statement.

The Revised List of Models & Manufacturers (RLMM) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) includes quality-certified wind turbine models eligible for installation in the country to facilitate investors, lenders and developers.

"The wind turbine generators (WTGs) will be available in multiple hub height variants, including 100m, 120m, and 140m. This turbine offers one of the lowest levelized costs of energy on a per unit basis given its compact design, resulting in lower costs of production, transport & logistics as well as installation, thereby giving the company a sustainable edge in the Indian market," Inox Wind said.

With multiple orders in hand for the 3 MW WTGs, there will be a major ramp-up in the manufacturing and supplies of the turbines to meet the high demand.

Inox Wind Limited is a leading wind energy solutions provider servicing independent power producers (IPPs), utilities, public sector units (PSUs) and corporate investors.