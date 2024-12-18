Inox Wind secures 60 MW equipment supply order from Serentica Renewables

Inox Wind (IWL) on Wednesday said it has secured a 60 MW equipment supply order from Serentica Renewables.

This order is for the supply of 3 MW class wind turbines. This order is to be delivered within H1 CY25 and it will be installed at the hybrid renewable energy project site being developed by Serentica Renewables in Karnataka, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, IWL will provide multi-year post-commissioning Operations & Maintenance (O&M).

The power generated from this project will be supplied to Serentica's partners, including the Vedanta Group.

Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Inox Wind said in the statement, "We are extremely pleased to establish our relationship with Serentica with this 60 MW equipment supply order.

Akshay Hiranandani, CEO of Serentica Renewables, said, "Our collaboration with Inox Wind for this 60 MW wind project in Karnataka marks another significant milestone in our journey to deliver reliable and green energy to our partners, including the Vedanta Group." Serentica Renewables (India) is a decarbonisation platform focussed on providing round-the-clock clean energy solutions enabling the transition of large-scale, energy-intensive industries to clean energy. The company is focused on industrial decarbonisation by making renewables the primary source of energy for the commercial and industrial segments.

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India's leading wind energy solutions provider.