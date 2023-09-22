Intel hit with $400 million EU antitrust fine in decades-old case

Intel was fined 376 million euros ($400 million) on Friday in an EU antitrust case stemming from actions the U.S. chipmaker took between 2002 and 2006.\u0026nbsp;An initial record fine of 1.06 billion euros in 2009 was thrown out last year by the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe\u0026#39;s second highest.\u0026nbsp;The court, however, agreed with the European Commission that Intel illegally excluded rivals from the market which prompted the EU antitrust watchdog to re-open the case.\u0026nbsp;The 2009 ruling accused Intel of blocking rival Advanced Micro Devices.\u0026nbsp;On Friday the EU watchdog said it had re-imposed a fine for practices between November 2002 and December 2006 when Intel paid HP, Acer and Lenovo to halt or delay rival products.\u0026nbsp;\u0026quot;The General Court confirmed that Intel\u0026#39;s naked restrictions amounted to an abuse of dominant market position under EU competition rules,\u0026quot; the European Commission said in a statement.\u0026nbsp;Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.\u0026nbsp;The Commission has appealed the General Court\u0026#39;s ruling last year at the EU Court of Justice, Europe\u0026#39;s top court. ($1 = 0.9403 euros)