Internal restructuring strategic move for seamless solutions: YES Bank

As part of organisational streamlining process, bank is harnessing synergies across all functions to optimise efficiencies and enhance customer experience, it said

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo
YES Bank has revamped teams across retail, corporate, and commercial banking business as part of its restructuring exercise.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 7:14 PM IST
Private sector lender YES Bank on Saturday (April 5) said that through organisational streamlining, it is harnessing synergies across all functions to optimise efficiencies and enhance the overall customer experience. And, the internal restructuring it has implemented is a strategic initiative designed to ensure seamless and consistent solutions at every touchpoint, aimed at strengthening the bank's position as a customer-centric institution.
 
A report by LiveMint stated that YES Bank has revamped teams across retail, corporate, and commercial banking business as part of its restructuring exercise, and has laid off four senior employees, with immediate effect.
 
According to the report, the four senior employees who were asked to step down with immediate effect include Akshay Sapru, head of affluent and private banking, Dhaval Shah, head of SME banking, Sanjiv Roy, head of fee business, and Pankaj Sharma, chief strategy officer.
 
An official spokesperson of the bank, in response to Business Standard’s queries, stated, “As part of our organisational streamlining process, we are harnessing synergies across all functions to optimise efficiencies and enhance customer experience. This restructuring is a strategic step to ensure seamless and consistent solutions at every touchpoint, aligning with our core values of agility and innovation”.
 
Additionally, the spokesperson stated that the bank’s focus is driving profitable growth while delivering unparalleled service and convenience to our customers.
 
“As YES BANK embarks on the next phase of its transformational journey, we remain committed to strengthening our position as a customer-centric Bank”, the spokesperson further said.
 
YES Bank’s shares tumbled 4.18 per cent on Friday to close at Rs 17.20 on the BSE, after the bank disclosed in its January – March quarter (Q4FY25) update that its advances grew 8.2 per cent year – on – year (YoY) and just 0.7 per cent sequentially to Rs 2.46 trillion while its deposits grew 6.8 per cent YoY and 2.6 per cent sequentially to Rs 2.84 trillion.

Current Account Savings Account (CASA) ratio stood at 34.3 per cent, an improvement of 12 bps points from the preceding quarter.
 
Additionally, its liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 125 per cent at the end of March 2025, compared to 133.2 per cent at the end of December 2024.
First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

