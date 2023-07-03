Home / Companies / News / Investcorp makes addl Rs 500 crore investment in NDR Warehousing

Investcorp makes addl Rs 500 crore investment in NDR Warehousing

This is the second investment that the fund has made into the warehouse development and operating platform. It had invested $55 mn last year, the fund said in a statement Monday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Investcorp, a global investment manager specialising in alternative investments, has pumped in Rs 500 crore more into NDR Warehousing.

This is the second investment that the fund has made into the warehouse development and operating platform. It had invested USD 55 million last year, the fund said in a statement Monday.

Investcorp's India real estate team invests in real estate projects located in top tier cities and so far, it has deployed over USD 350 million across the warehousing, residential and education related sectors broadly with a social infrastructure focus.

NDR has a diversified asset portfolio comprising warehouses across 10 cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Kolkata, offering over or 14 million square feet area with an aggregate occupancy rate of over 95 per cent.

It also has around 5 million square feet under construction.

NDR is considering listing part of its warehousing portfolio as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) later this year.

"Our second investment into NDR within a span of 18 months is a testimony to NDR's market leadership and robust performance, as well as to our conviction on the warehousing sector in India.

"We anticipate strong tailwinds and a long runway ahead for the sector and with an InvIT listing under evaluation, we expect NDR will be well positioned to capitalise on these market dynamics," Ritesh Vohra, a partner and head of real estate at Investcorp India, said.

Investcorp is also active in the mid-market private equity space in the country and has invested across the consumer tech, healthcare, financial services, retail, SaaS, e-commerce, and technology sectors. Over the last four years, it has invested in various entities, including Intergrow Brands, Freshtohome, Zolo Stays, Incred Finance, Citykart, Wakefit, Insurance Dekho, Unilog and Xpress Bees.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

NIA files second charge sheet against 5 persons in Coimbatore blast case

InCred Alternative launches its first long-short fund of Rs 1,000cr

Stalin urges Centre to resume direct flight between Chennai and Tokyo

AltF Coworking starts 2 centres with 1,600 office desks in Noida, Gurugram

Jindal Steel, PNB to migrate to MF large-cap basket: Analyst report

Hero Realty sells 77 plots in Gurugram project for Rs 180 cr in single day

Lupin receives US regulator's approval for Cyanocobalamin nasal spray

Serentica Renewables inks pacts to supply green energy to industries

Topics :InvestcorpReal Estate

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story