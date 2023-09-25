Home / Companies / News / Investors to throw $35 million funding lifeline to cash-strapped Dunzo

Investors to throw $35 million funding lifeline to cash-strapped Dunzo

The new funds will be allocated on a pro rata basis, proportional to the stake the investors hold in the company. However, the valuation remains undecided

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Beleaguered quick commerce company Dunzo is in talks to raise around $35 million in fresh funding amid an ongoing liquidity crunch at the firm.

The deal is expected to go through within a week, according to sources.

The capital will primarily be raised from the company’s existing investors like Reliance Retail, who will pump in the funds on favourable terms. Some new investors will also participate in the funding round, people aware of the development told Business Standard.

The fresh funds will be raised on a pro rata basis, proportional to the stake the investors have in the company. The valuation is, however, still undecided.

The Bengaluru-based firm has raised around $500 million in funding since its inception from the likes of Reliance — its largest investor with a 25.6 per cent share, and Google — its second-largest backer with around 19 per cent stake, according to data from Tracxn, a market intelligence platform. Other notable investors of Dunzo include Blume Ventures, Lightrock, Lightbox, and Alteria Capital, among others.

Dunzo has been looking to raise capital for several months but has not been able to do so yet. This is because of disagreements in the company’s valuation.

Queries sent to Dunzo did not elicit any response.

The current funding talks have come as a breather for the cash-strapped startup, which has been deferring the salaries of its employees over the last few months.

The firm had deferred the June and July salaries of over 50 per cent of its workforce of 1,000 to the first week of September. It also capped employee salaries at Rs 75,000, irrespective of their pay package. This month, Dunzo once again postponed employee salaries for August-October, before extending them to November yet again.

The funding will be used primarily for salary payouts and to meet pressing working capital requirements.

To cut costs, Dunzo will reportedly switch its business model to solely focus on partner stores, shutting down its dark stores. It was previously operating via a hybrid marketplace business model, “which is a combination of dark stores and partner stores.”

The startup is also looking to move out of its headquarters at Wind Tunnel road (Bengaluru) as further cost-cutting measures.

The delivery platform had, in April this year, laid off around 30 per cent of its workforce or about 300 workers. Dunzo had previously let go of 3 per cent of its workforce — around 80 workers — in January.

In FY22, Dunzo’s revenue stood at Rs 54.3 crore, up from Rs 25.1 crore in the previous year, according to filings with the ministry of corporate affairs. The company’s loss, on the other hand, jumped two-fold to Rs 464 crore in FY22 against Rs 229.1 crore in FY21.

Also Read

Dunzo seeks $20 million additional investment from Reliance Retail

Dunzo delays employee salaries yet again, sets October as new deadline

Endless troubles: What is happening at quick commerce platform Dunzo?

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPO

Flash.co raises $6.7 mn in Pre-Series A round led by Blume Ventures

Air India enters into codeshare pact with its subsidiary AIX Connect

Bombay HC reserves order on plea maintainability in Akasa-pilot matter

Tata Communications to expand media & entertainment services: Details here

NCLAT to hear Google's appeal against Rs 936 crore penalty from Nov 28

Moody's upgrade Tata Steel to investment grade on debt reduction efforts

Topics :Dunzo start-upOnline groceryIndian investment

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story