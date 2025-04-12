Ashiana Housing Q4 bookings down 33% to ₹575 cr; FY25 sales at ₹1,937 cr

Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd's sales bookings declined 33 per cent to Rs 574.73 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, as it sold a lesser number of housing units.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 862.54 crore in the year-ago period.

"597 units were booked in Q4 of FY25 vis-a-vis 451 units booked in Q3 of FY25 and 628 units booked in Q4 of FY24," Ashiana Housing said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

However, the company's sales bookings rose 8 per cent to Rs 1,936.75 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 1,798.22 crore in 2023-24.

"The sales value of Rs 1,936.75 crore was the highest-ever annual sales by the company," Ashiana Housing said.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company focuses on developing group housing projects. It is also a major player in senior living homes.