NTPC to add 30 Gw coal-based thermal capacity by 2032 to meet demand

India's largest power generator, state-owned NTPC Limited, has enhanced its capacity addition target. The thermal power behemoth aims to add 30 gigawatt (Gw) of coal-based power by 2031–32. The earlier plan was to add 26 Gw by the end of this decade.

Officials said rising power demand in the country is the driving factor for raising the target. India is looking at peak power demand touching 270 Gw this year, a historic high. Last year, when power demand rose to a record 240 Gw, coal-based power was the mainstay, with more than 75 per cent of the supply coming from thermal units. NTPC holds the lion's share of the country's overall electricity supply—up to 70 per cent.

All the additional capacity will come as brownfield expansion of its current thermal power units across the country.

The additional capacity planned to reach 30 Gw includes four new plants at Barh (600 megawatt), North Karanpura (600 mw), and Patratu (1,600 mw). The final figure would also include the Khurja thermal power plant (1,320 mw) of THDC, in which NTPC picked up a controlling stake in 2020.

In the current financial year, NTPC is aiming to add 3.6 Gw of new thermal power capacity. It is planning to award 8 Gw of capacity for various stages of construction during this financial year, a senior official said.

Senior company officials said the only thermal power plant to be retired by the end of the decade would be Tanda (400 mw).

The company, which recently listed its green energy arm NTPC Green Energy Ltd, will add 60 Gw of renewable energy capacity in the same period. In the last financial year, it added 3.9 Gw of renewable energy, and for the current financial year, it is aiming for 5 Gw of renewable energy addition to its capacity.