Sree Kailas Group forays into industrial spaces through OneAlpha

Sree Kailas Group on Friday announced the launch of industrial spaces and logistics infrastructure company OneAlpha Ventures Ltd., and also its first major project, an industrial and logistics park in Oragadam, Sriperumbudur.

The company and the project were launched at an event attended by R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology & Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

OneAlpha aims to deliver fast, customised and sustainable infrastructure solutions for manufacturers.

At the launch event, the company revealed its vision to serve growing demand from manufacturing and logistics industries across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

“Our goal is simple,” said Vignesh Rajkumar, Director of OneAlpha. “We want to build industrial infrastructure that’s quick to execute, scalable to demand, and aligned with sustainability goals. OneAlpha represents a forward leap built on a solid foundation of legacy and trust.”

Oragadam Park to Anchor Future Growth

Also Read

“The OneAlpha Industrial & Logistics Park in Oragadam is the company’s first project and will be developed in two phases. The park will span 1.2 million square feet, with Phase I (6 lakh sqft) ready by first quarter of 2026 and Phase II (another 6 lakh sq. ft.) expected by first quarter of 2027,” said Visakh Rajkumar, Director of OneAlpha.

A traditional ground-breaking ceremony was held on-site on Friday morning to commence work on the project.

Located in the heart of Tamil Nadu’s Auto OEM and Electronics belt, the park offers strong connectivity and access to a skilled workforce. OneAlpha plans to position the facility as a go-to destination for industries looking for built-to-suit and ready-to-occupy spaces.

The project underlines OneAlpha’s promise of speed and compliance. “We understand how delays and bottlenecks hurt businesses,” said Visakh. “That’s why we’ve designed a model that cuts down development timelines while ensuring every regulatory box is ticked.”

OneAlpha’s core offerings include end-to-end development solutions, from land acquisition to infrastructure delivery and maintenance. It also offers tailored builds, liaison support and green energy integration, aiming to serve the evolving needs of manufacturers and logistics operators.

The event also celebrated the company’s workers, with a segment dedicated to employee recognition.

“We’re building more than infrastructure, we’re building a culture of trust and collaboration,” said S Rajkumar, Chairman of Sree Kailas Group.