Home / Companies / News / IOC buys 5 mn barrels of crude for Oct delivery amid Trump pressure

IOC buys 5 mn barrels of crude for Oct delivery amid Trump pressure

IOC bought 2 million barrels of US Mars crude, 2 million barrels of Brazilian grades and another 1 million barrels of Libyan crude on a delivered basis

Indian Oil corporation, IOC
Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought 5 million barrels of crude for October delivery. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 8:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest refiner, has bought 5 million barrels of crude for October delivery, trade sources said, continuing its buying spree amid pressure from US President Donald Trump to halt Russian purchases.

IOC bought 2 million barrels of US Mars crude, 2 million barrels of Brazilian grades and another 1 million barrels of Libyan crude on a delivered basis via a tender, the sources said.

BP sold the high-sulphur Mars crude cargo at $1.5-$2 a barrel above September Dubai quotes, they added.

European trader Petraco sold the 1 million barrels of Libyan Sarir and Mesla crude and Totsa, the trading arm of TotalEnergies, sold the 2 million barrels of Brazilian Sepia and Sururu crude, the sources said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Signature Global's net profit shoots 386% on increased revenue recognition

Skydance seals $8 bn deal to take over Paramount, ending Redstone era

Zepto expands into online pharmacy, promises 10-minute medicine delivery

Premium

Tariff impact on India's iPhone exports unclear despite US exemption

LIC Q1 net profit rises 5% to nearly ₹11K cr due to tepid premium growth

Topics :Indian Oil CorporationIndian Oil CorpIndian Oil Company

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story