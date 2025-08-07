Home / Companies / News / Zepto expands into online pharmacy, promises 10-minute medicine delivery

Zepto expands into online pharmacy, promises 10-minute medicine delivery

The service has been rolled out in specific locations across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad, Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said in a post on LinkedIn

Zepto
The launch follows a 12-month pilot phase focused on refining operations. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:52 PM IST
Quick commerce platform Zepto on Thursday announced its entry into the online pharmacy segment with the launch of 'Zepto Pharmacy', promising medicine delivery within 10 minutes in select metropolitan areas.

The service has been rolled out in specific locations across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad, Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said in a post on LinkedIn.

The launch follows a 12-month pilot phase focused on refining operations, he said.

"Today, we're formally announcing the launch of Zepto Pharmacy - Medicines delivered in 10 minutes! Over the past 12 months, the team has worked tirelessly to perfect the customer experience, supply chain, and compliance at a small scale, and we want to grow it steadily from here. Our objective is to keep operational standards extremely high and not scale too rapidly, given the complexity of this category," he wrote.

The move marks Zepto's expansion beyond its core 10-minute grocery delivery model, placing it in competition with established online pharmacies like Tata 1mg, PharmEasy, and Apollo 24/7, as well as other quick commerce firms that offer medicine delivery services.

Palicha added that the company believes the service, if executed well, can "seriously improve the lives of millions of customers" by making important medicines more accessible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ZeptoLinkedInpharmacyOnline grocery

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

