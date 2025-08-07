Zepto expands into online pharmacy, promises 10-minute medicine delivery

Quick commerce platform Zepto on Thursday announced its entry into the online pharmacy segment with the launch of 'Zepto Pharmacy', promising medicine delivery within 10 minutes in select metropolitan areas.

The service has been rolled out in specific locations across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad, Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said in a post on LinkedIn.

The launch follows a 12-month pilot phase focused on refining operations, he said.

"Today, we're formally announcing the launch of Zepto Pharmacy - Medicines delivered in 10 minutes! Over the past 12 months, the team has worked tirelessly to perfect the customer experience, supply chain, and compliance at a small scale, and we want to grow it steadily from here. Our objective is to keep operational standards extremely high and not scale too rapidly, given the complexity of this category," he wrote.