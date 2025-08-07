Signature Global's net profit shoots 386% on increased revenue recognition

Real estate major Signature Global on Thursday reported a sharp 386 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26) at ₹34 crore, up from ₹7 crore a year earlier.

This rise was driven by increased revenue recognition and average sales realisation, the company said in a regulatory filing on the exchanges.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹870 crore, up 118 per cent from ₹400 crore in the same quarter last year.

While the company saw a 15 per cent drop in pre-sales in the quarter under review to ₹2,600 crore, Signature Global said that it still accounted for 20 per cent of the full-year pre-sales guidance of ₹12,500 crore for FY26.

"Average sales realisation improved significantly to ₹16,296 per square feet in Q1 FY26 compared to ₹12,457 per square feet in FY25, driven by the launch of the premium residential project 'Cloverdale SPR' on Southern Peripheral Road, Gurugram," the company added. Commenting on the results, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman and wholetime director at Signature Global said that the growth reflected the company's focus on customer satisfaction and the timely delivery of quality homes. "With several new project launches planned in the coming quarters, we are well-positioned to sustain this growth trajectory and further strengthen our market presence," he added.