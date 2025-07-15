iPhone maker Apple invests $500 mn in rare earth producer MP Materials

Apple said on Tuesday it would invest $500 million into rare earths mine operator MP Materials, as the iPhone maker seeks to localize its mineral supply chain.

The investment is part of a broader push to bring the production of its coveted iPhones to the United States and boost U.S. manufacturing amid a push from the Trump administration to cut reliance on China.

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used to make magnets that turn power into motion. China halted rare earths exports in March following a trade spat with U.S. President Donald Trump that showed some signs of easing late last month, even as broader tensions underscored demand for non-Chinese supply.

Shares of Las Vegas-based MP Materials jumped 10 per cent to $52.37 in premarket trading. ALSO READ: China's rare-earth metal exports spike to highest level since 2009 MP last week agreed to a multibillion-dollar deal with the US Department of Defense to boost output of rare earth magnets and help loosen China's market control. Apple said the MP investment is part of its $500 billion commitment to the United States. The agreement includes plans for Apple to purchase US-made rare earth magnets from MP Materials' Texas facility. It would be the first supply deal for MP's magnets since the financial backstop agreement with Washington.