Home / Companies / News / Dixon Technologies inks deal to acquire 51% stake in Q Tech India

Dixon Technologies inks deal to acquire 51% stake in Q Tech India

The partnership aims at boosting manufacturing, sale and distribution of camera and fingerprint modules for mobile handsets, internet of things systems, and automotive applications

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone
The acquisition will help Dixon enhance its capabilities in critical components by gaining access to technology, high precision manufacturing, and strong talent pool I Photo: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dixon Technologies (India) on Tuesday inked a deal to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Q Tech India from its parent company Q Technology (Group) Company Limited. The partnership aims at boosting manufacturing, sale and distribution of camera and fingerprint modules for mobile handsets, internet of things (IoT) systems, and automotive applications, Dixon said in a BSE filing.
 
The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will be consummated through a combination of primary and secondary investments by Dixon.
 
The acquisition will help Dixon enhance its capabilities in critical components by gaining access to technology, high precision manufacturing, and a strong talent pool, which will help the company expand into new geographies and contribute to India’s component ecosystem.

Comments from Dixon's Lall

“Acquiring majority stake in Qtech India will help us foray into production of camera modules and fingerprint recognition modules across mobile handsets, IoT devices and automotive applications thereby strengthening our backward integration plans," said Atul B Lall, vice chairman and managing director of Dixon Technologies. 
 
"The acquisition aligns with our long-term vision to be a leading enabler in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem by combining Q Tech’s technological expertise with Dixon’s manufacturing scale and operational excellence," Lall added. Lall said he is confident that this deal will accelerate technology transfer and enable faster go-to-market solutions.

Dixon shares Q Tech's vision for innovation

“We are delighted to partner with Dixon Technologies, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the optical components for electronics manufacturing space," said Roy Ho, chairman, Q Tech Group.
 
"Our combined expertise will help us meet the growing demand for high-precision camera and fingerprint modules. Together, we aim to deliver cutting edge solutions and create long-lasting value for all stakeholders," said Ho.
 
Earlier this month, Dixon formed a joint venture (JV) 'Lightanium Technologies', with Signify Innovations, the manufacturer of lighting products. The JV is aimed at expanding Dixon's foothold in the lighting segment. The company has a 50 per cent shareholding in the JV with a total investment of ₹2.5 crore.  

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Relais & Châteaux adds Jaipur's Sarvato, eyes growth in new states

MTNL defaults on ₹8,585 crore loans from seven public sector banks

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages apponits Hemant Rupani as its new CEO

Premium

TVS logistics firm attributes rising efficiency, lower costs to AI adoption

Japan's SMFG considers making additional $1.1 bn investment in YES Bank

Topics :Dixon TechnologiesTechnologycamerasstrategic partnership

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story