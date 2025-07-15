Dixon Technologies inks deal to acquire 51% stake in Q Tech India

Dixon Technologies (India) on Tuesday inked a deal to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Q Tech India from its parent company Q Technology (Group) Company Limited. The partnership aims at boosting manufacturing, sale and distribution of camera and fingerprint modules for mobile handsets, internet of things (IoT) systems, and automotive applications, Dixon said in a BSE filing.
The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will be consummated through a combination of primary and secondary investments by Dixon.
The acquisition will help Dixon enhance its capabilities in critical components by gaining access to technology, high precision manufacturing, and a strong talent pool, which will help the company expand into new geographies and contribute to India’s component ecosystem.
Comments from Dixon's Lall
“Acquiring majority stake in Qtech India will help us foray into production of camera modules and fingerprint recognition modules across mobile handsets, IoT devices and automotive applications thereby strengthening our backward integration plans," said Atul B Lall, vice chairman and managing director of Dixon Technologies.
"The acquisition aligns with our long-term vision to be a leading enabler in India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem by combining Q Tech’s technological expertise with Dixon’s manufacturing scale and operational excellence," Lall added. Lall said he is confident that this deal will accelerate technology transfer and enable faster go-to-market solutions.
Dixon shares Q Tech's vision for innovation
“We are delighted to partner with Dixon Technologies, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the optical components for electronics manufacturing space," said Roy Ho, chairman, Q Tech Group.
"Our combined expertise will help us meet the growing demand for high-precision camera and fingerprint modules. Together, we aim to deliver cutting edge solutions and create long-lasting value for all stakeholders," said Ho.
Earlier this month, Dixon formed a joint venture (JV) 'Lightanium Technologies', with Signify Innovations, the manufacturer of lighting products. The JV is aimed at expanding Dixon's foothold in the lighting segment. The company has a 50 per cent shareholding in the JV with a total investment of ₹2.5 crore.
