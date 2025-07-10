Home / Companies / News / IPO-bound Oyo partners Yatra to expand its business travel offerings

IPO-bound Oyo partners Yatra to expand its business travel offerings

As part of this alliance, more than 500 company serviced hotels of Oyo have already been on-boarded for the first time on Yatra's platform

oyo
Oyo is planning to add 1,000 more company serviced hotels for booking on Yatra's platform by September this year. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
IPO-bound travel-tech unicorn Oyo on Thursday announced its partnership with travel agent platform Yatra to strengthen its presence in the business travel segment particularly in key centres such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru.

As part of this alliance, more than 500 company serviced hotels of Oyo have already been on-boarded for the first time on Yatra's platform.

It includes hotels under mid-premium and premium brands such as SUNDAY, Palette, Clubhouse, Townhouse, Townhouse Oak and Collection O for business travellers across India.

Oyo is planning to add 1,000 more company serviced hotels for booking on Yatra's platform by September this year, the company said in a statement.

This will strengthen Yatra's inventory, especially in emerging metros where the demand for quality accommodation is surging due to increased business travel, it added.

According to estimates, India's business travel spending reached $38.2 billion in 2024, reflecting robust growth and positioning the country as the eighth largest business travel market globally and fourth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Oyo said "while direct demand continues to be our mainstay, contributing nearly 80 per cent of our total business, we are now looking to tap into a niche segment of business travellers who are exploring emerging business hubs.

"This partnership also opens up opportunities to cater to companies embracing blended travel programs, combining business and leisure, and adopting flexible mobility plans to enhance both cost efficiency and employee productivity."  According to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), the business travel sector is on track for a full recovery to pre-2019 spending levels by 2025, driven by strong economic momentum, rising corporate earnings, and increasing demand for in-person business meetings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

