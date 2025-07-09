Tata chairman meets Mamata to explore investment prospects in West Bengal

Tata group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Wednesday called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the secretariat to explore opportunities in the state.

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress, the party Banerjee leads, said she hosted Chandrasekaran for a dialogue on West Bengal’s industrial growth.

The meeting reflected the state’s commitment to fostering public-private partnerships that drive innovation, investment, and inclusive development, it added.

The ruling party also said their conversation centred on deepening the Tata group’s presence in the state.

This meeting is a first between a Tata group chairman and Banerjee as chief minister.