Oyo to expand to 300 cities by FY26, eyes doubling booking revenue

Oyo to expand to 300 cities by FY26, eyes doubling booking revenue

Oyo aims to increase its booking revenue share from company-serviced hotels from 22 to 44 per cent while expanding to over 300 Indian cities by the end of FY26

Oyo is focusing on leisure cities, pilgrimage destinations and business corridors, where demand remains strong for expansion.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

IPO-bound global travel tech platform Oyo on Friday said it plans to accelerate company-serviced hotel expansion in FY26. It expects to double the booking revenue from its company-serviced properties from 22 to 44 per cent in this period, while also increasing its presence from 124 cities to over 300 cities across India.
 
Currently, the platform has more than 1,300 company-serviced hotels in the country, including Townhouse, Capital O, Palette and Townhouse Oak-branded hotels, the popular mid-segment brands for the company. It is eyeing 1,800 company-serviced hotels by FY26, compared to around 900 in FY25.
 
Oyo is focusing on leisure cities, pilgrimage destinations and business corridors, where demand remains strong for expansion. A few cities in the pipeline include Mohali, Faridabad and Jalandhar in the north; Cuttack, Asansol and Darjeeling in the east; Mangalore, Kollam, Port Blair and Kasaragod in the south; and Bhilwara, Vapi, Junagarh and Jalgaon in the west, the company added.
 
 
Speaking on the expansion plan, Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer of the company, said: “The programme is in line with Oyo’s strategic focus for 2025 for the India market, which aims to drive profitability by enhancing the overall guest experience. These hotels record a higher customer rating of 4.6, compared to the overall average of 4.0. The occupancy rate of these hotels is also 2.7 times higher than other hotels. Their consistent focus on quality service also drives a repeat customer rate that is 1.3 times higher than the rest. The superior ratings reflect better service standards, well-maintained facilities and a seamless guest experience, which results in stronger guest loyalty and repeat stays in our hotels.”
 
Oyo initially introduced company-serviced hotels in FY23. During that period, they contributed less than 2 per cent of its booking revenue.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

