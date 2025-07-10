Amazon launches 10-minute delivery in Delhi, expands quick commerce play

Amazon has rolled out its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in New Delhi—marking a major step forward in its quick commerce ambitions. The launch comes after a successful pilot in three Bengaluru pin codes last month, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Amazon takes on Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto

With this move, Amazon enters direct competition with India’s leading quick commerce players —Zomato-owned Blinkit, Swiggy’s Instamart, and Zepto—who currently dominate the sub-15-minute delivery market. These platforms offer a wide range of essentials, from groceries and fresh produce to gadgets and cosmetics.

Traditionally known for same-day or next-day deliveries, Amazon’s foray into 10-minute logistics reflects a larger pivot to meet shifting consumer expectations and tap into the growing demand for near-instant service among urban shoppers.

Service goes live in western Delhi, national rollout expected The company officially launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru in June and is now expanding it to a large section of western Delhi. A full-scale launch across the capital is expected soon. ALSO READ: Amazon banks on India's smaller cities ahead of first 3-day Prime Day sale “It’s a large part of western Delhi right now, but it’s a very rapidly evolving network. So, you’ll very soon see it live across Delhi,” said Abhinav Singh, Vice-President of Operations for India and Australia at Amazon, in an interview with The Economic Times.

Amazon Now promises 10-minute delivery for a range of daily essentials, including groceries, snacks, meat, personal care products, and fresh produce—mirroring the offerings of its quick commerce rivals. ₹2,000 crore investment to expand dark store network ALSO READ: Amazon to invest Rs 2,000 cr in India to expand logistics, improve safety The expansion is backed by a ₹2,000 crore ($233 million) investment announced last month to boost Amazon’s delivery infrastructure in India. A key component of this strategy is scaling up its dark store network—small fulfilment hubs near high-demand neighbourhoods that facilitate faster last-mile deliveries. Amazon aims to operate up to 300 dark stores across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai by the end of 2025, according to The Economic Times. Rival Flipkart Minutes is targeting 800 such stores across India.