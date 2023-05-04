OYO to double Char Dham Yatra hotels this year to meet increased demand



The IPO-bound company has 40 hotels in Rishikesh, Haridwar, Srinagar (Pauri Garhwal district), Kedarnath, Joshimath, and Uttarkashi. The 40 new properties will be spread across key locations along the Yatra route, said OYO. Hospitality company OYO said on Thursday it will double the number of properties it has available for this year’s Char Dham Yatra, the annual pilgrimage to four shrines in the Himalayas.



OYO said its bookings for the Char Dham Yatra have increased 206 per cent compared to the same period last year. Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal district has taken the lead as the most booked destination for the Yatra, followed by Rishikesh and Haridwar. The Char Dham Yatra shrines—Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath—attract millions of pilgrims every year. According to the Uttarakhand government, 1.6 million devotees have registered for this year's Yatra.



The Softbank-backed firm recently said that it had turned cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of FY2023, marking its first profitable quarter. The company is anticipated to end the quarter with nearly Rs 90 crore in surplus cash flow. “The Char Dham yatra holds immense significance for devotees across the world. However, the adverse weather conditions often disrupt it, sometimes even leading to its suspension for days,” an OYO spokesperson said. “We are committed to making the journey easier and more comfortable for pilgrims. By doubling the number of properties available for the yatra, we want to ensure that pilgrims have access to affordable, comfortable and reliable accommodation throughout their journey.”