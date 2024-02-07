Home / Companies / News / IPO for India unit not decided yet, final decision in a month: Hyundai

'We constantly review various measures, including listing overseas subsidiaries, to increase corporate value, but nothing has been decided,' Hyundai Motor said in a regulatory filing

The fund raising by Hyundai, the second-biggest automaker in India with a 15% market share, would value its Indian operation at up to $30 billion, which is more than half its market capitalisation of $42 billion in Seoul
Reuters SEOUL

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Wednesday that is has not decided yet on listing its Indian unit and it will comment on the matter when the plan becomes finalised or within a month.

"As a global company, we constantly review various measures, including listing overseas subsidiaries, to increase corporate value, but nothing has been decided," Hyundai Motor said in a regulatory filing.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Hyundai Motor is planning to list its Indian unit to raise at least $3 billion in what would be the country's biggest IPO.

Hyundai Motor India is in early talks for an initial public offering (IPO) and has held discussions with several banks, including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi and Bank of America, according to two people, who have been briefed on the matter.

The fund raising by Hyundai, the second-biggest automaker in India with a 15% market share, would value its Indian operation at up to $30 billion, which is more than half its market capitalisation of $42 billion in Seoul.

Shares of Hyundai Motor closed down 4.0% on Wednesday, versus the benchmark KOSPI's 1.3% rise.

 

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

