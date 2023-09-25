IRCTC to waive off convenience fee on air tickets booked between Sept 25-27

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), under the Ministry of Railways, is offering air ticket bookings for zero convenience fee from September 25 to 27 through its official ticketing portal. The offer will be valid on bookings for both domestic and international flights.





Also Read: 9 new Vande Bharat trains launched by PM Modi: Details of routes, timings Customers can book tickets through the dedicated air travel portal of IRCTC, which can be accessed from its official website. IRCTC normally charges around Rs 50 as a convenience fee, which they claim is the lowest fee charged by any online ticket booking website for air travel.

The firm is also offering discounts up to Rs 2,000 on air tickets for card transactions, with the discounts depending on the bank.

This special offer is in line with the company's celebration of its 24th Founders Day on September 27, which also coincides with World Tourism Day.

Besides the limited-period offers, IRCTC Air also offers defence fares and leave travel concession (LTC) tickets for government officials. Moreover, customers are provided with a travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh for every air ticket booked through the IRCTC portal.

The company also boasts of having a "hassle-free booking experience" with user-friendly features such as guiding customers to easily search for flights, compare prices, and book their round and multi-city tickets.

IRCTC facilitates travel booking for all forms of transport and is expected to add Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses to its website soon.