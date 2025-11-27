Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EA offering Battlefield 6 free trial for all till Dec 2: Check modes, maps

EA offering Battlefield 6 free trial for all till Dec 2: Check modes, maps

EA is giving players a week to try Battlefield 6 for free, with access to select multiplayer modes and maps until December 2

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 (Source: EA)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

EA and Battlefield Studios are offering gamers a full week to try Battlefield 6 for free across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. The trial began on November 25 and will run until 5:30 pm on December 2. The event serves as a test period for anyone curious about the newest entry in the franchise, which EA says delivered the strongest launch in Battlefield’s history when it released on October 10, 2025.

What’s included in the Battlefield 6 free trial

During the week-long trial, new players can jump into three curated multiplayer playlists:
  • Initiation Breakthrough: A beginner-friendly mode designed to ease newcomers into Battlefield’s large-scale combat. It features 48-player matches with a mix of human players and AI bots.
  • Close Quarters Battle: Focused on tight, fast-paced encounters on smaller maps. It includes classic modes like Team Deathmatch and Sabotage.
  • All-Out Warfare: The full Battlefield 6 multiplayer experience, offering Conquest, Escalation, and Breakthrough across the game’s largest maps.
 

Maps available during free trial

Players joining the free week can explore several Season 1 maps, including:

  • Siege of Cairo
  • Blackwell Fields
  • Eastwood
The trial lets newcomers experience a broad slice of Battlefield 6’s gameplay, modes, and map variety — enough to decide whether the new release is worth jumping into before the event wraps up on December 2.

What is Battlefield 6

Electronic Arts and Battlefield Studios released Battlefield 6 on October 10, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. The game includes both a single-player campaign and a broad multiplayer suite featuring classic modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush, alongside faster-paced playlists.
 
Battlefield 6 revives its signature style of combining large-scale infantry and vehicular combat across destructible environments and diverse global maps. In addition, its revamped Portal mode lets players create custom matches.

Topics : Electronic Arts Gaming online games

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

