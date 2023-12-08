Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors subsidiary, Bharat Petroleum tie up for 7k charging stations

Tata Motors subsidiary, Bharat Petroleum tie up for 7k charging stations

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in establishing public charging stations across India, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) said

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) aims to install 7,000 electric vehicle charging stations by the next year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd on Friday said it has entered into a collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd to set up 7,000 charging stations.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in establishing public charging stations across India, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) said in a statement.

The collaboration will leverage Bharat Petroleum Corporation's widespread fuel stations network and TPEM's insights from over 1.15 lakh Tata EVs on Indian roads, to set up chargers at locations frequently visited by Tata EV owners, it added.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) aims to install 7,000 electric vehicle charging stations by the next year and it has initiated over 90 electric vehicles (EV) fast-charging highway corridors across the nation, the statement said.

The collaboration with BPCL is aimed at accelerating India's journey towards e-mobility, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

"This collaborative partnership epitomizes our shared vision of fostering positive change - an enabling infrastructure for the growing EV customer base," he said, adding that it would benefit from TPEM's EV usage insights and BPCL's formidable nationwide network.

BPCL Executive Director In-charge Retail, Santosh Kumar said the company is steadily moving closer to the goal of converting 7,000 of its conventional retail outlets into energy stations, which is part of a comprehensive decarbonisation strategy to support and prioritise sustainable initiatives.

"EV is a field of collaboration and we believe that joining hands with TPEM shall take the EV game of BPCL and TPEM to the next level," he added.

Topics :Tata MotorsBharat Petroleum CorporationElectric vehicles in India

