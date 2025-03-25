Home / Companies / News / Ireda raises Rs 910 crore via Tier-II bonds at 7.74% coupon rate

Ireda raises Rs 910 crore via Tier-II bonds at 7.74% coupon rate

IREDA has raised Rs 910.37 crore through the issuance of privately placed subordinated Tier-II bonds for a 10-year tenor at an annual coupon rate of 7.74 per cent

IREDA
IREDA | Source: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Ireda on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 910 crore through issuance of bonds.

The funds raised will enhance Ireda's Tier-II capital, increasing its net worth and capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR), Ireda said in a statement.

Ireda has raised Rs 910.37 crore through the issuance of privately placed subordinated Tier-II bonds for a 10-year tenor at an annual coupon rate of 7.74 per cent, it said.

"The successful raising of Tier-II capital reflects investors' strong confidence in Ireda's financial strength and strategic vision.

"This will further empower us to accelerate green energy financing, aligning with the Government of India's target to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030," Ireda Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Pradip Kumar Das said.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda) is a non-banking financial institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BCD Group doubles order book to Rs 2K cr, aims to boost Pan-India presence

315Work Avenue plans to add 2 mn sq ft in FY26, invest Rs 400 crore

JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn mcap

JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn market cap

BluPine Energy secures Rs 1,787 cr funding from NaBFID

Topics :IREDArenewable energyfundingBonds

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story