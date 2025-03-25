JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn mcap

JSW Steel, owned by Sajjan Jindal, has emerged as the world’s most valuable steelmaker, boasting a market capitalisation of approximately $30.31 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

The milestone sees the Indian firm surpass global heavyweights such as Nucor Corp of the USA and ArcelorMittal, a testament to its steady growth and resilient financial performance despite intense competition, say group insiders.

A sharp focus on innovation, sustainability, and strategic investments has cemented JSW Steel’s position at the forefront of the industry, say group officials. Tata Steel, owned by the Tata group, was placed at number five in terms of market capitalisation at $23 billion, as per statistics.

Over the past three decades, the company has grown from a single manufacturing unit into India’s leading integrated steel producer, with a total capacity of 35.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) across India and the USA (including 6 MTPA currently under commissioning in India). Along the way, it has expanded through strategic acquisitions, including Ispat Industries and Bhushan Power & Steel.