JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn market cap

JSW Steel Ltd. has emerged as the most valuable steel company globally, surpassing industry leaders such as ArcelorMittal and Nucor Corp. The Indian steelmaker now holds a market capitalisation of $30.31 billion, exceeding its closest competitors by $91 million to $3 billion.

The flagship company of the JSW Group operates integrated steel plants in Vijayanagar, Dolvi, and Salem, along with overseas operations in the United States and Italy. It currently has a steelmaking capacity of 35.7 million tonnes (MT) and aims to increase this to 43.5 MT by FY28 and 51.5 MT by FY31. Analysts at Motilal Oswal believe this expansion strategy positions JSW Steel for sustained long-term growth, contributing to higher production volumes.

Sharing the development on X, Parth Jindal wrote, "Extremely proud to share that @jswsteel has become the largest steel company in the world in terms of market capitalisation -- so proud of all the hard work put in by papa @sajjanjindal, Ma @SangitaSJindal, and the entire @TheJSWGroup family -- we are humbled and will not stop at this."

JSW Steel’s stock has surged 18 per cent in 2025, making it one of the top performers on the Nifty 50 index. With a market capitalisation of $30.31 billion, it also leads its domestic peers, including Tata Steel.

Brokerage firm Investec has maintained a "buy" rating on the stock, setting a target price of Rs 1,100 per share. The firm cited JSW Steel’s strong execution capabilities, return ratio profile, and effective leverage management as key factors driving its growth.

Over recent years, the company has consistently expanded its capacity while delivering steady Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA), ensuring attractive shareholder returns.

Also Read

Company overview

Established in 1982, JSW Steel is a leading multinational steel producer and a flagship company of the JSW Group. Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates an integrated steel plant in Toranagallu, Karnataka, and has expanded its presence across India and internationally.

JSW Steel’s product portfolio includes flat and long steel products, catering to various sectors such as automotive, construction, and consumer durables. In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, the company has been acknowledged for its workplace culture.

Significantly, India’s steel production rose by 3.5 per cent to 37.38 million tonnes in Q3 FY25, while steel consumption grew by 6.8 per cent to 38.46 million tonnes. A 10 per cent year-on-year growth in steel consumption is anticipated for FY25, driven by a recovery in government capex.