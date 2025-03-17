Ireda's board increases borrowing limit by Rs 5,000 crore for FY25

The board of Indian Renewable Energy development Authority ( Ireda ) on Monday approved the enhancement of borrowing programme for FY 2024-25 by Rs. 5,000 crore. The company's borrowing limit has been increased from Rs 24,200 crore to Rs 29,200 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The company said that this additional fundraising will be done via corporate bonds of various categories banks, foreign investors, and international agencies.

Ireda had entered the Futures & Options (F&O) segment for the March series last month.