Tata Motors, Maruti to raise CV and PV prices from April on rising costs

Commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) market leaders Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki have announced price hikes for their vehicle range from April, citing rising input costs and operational expenses. While Maruti car prices will increase by up to 4 per cent, Tata Motors' CVs will cost up to 2 per cent more.

Industry insiders found the rise in PV prices surprising.

“This price hike is surprising as, for PVs, the supply chain has largely stabilised, and we haven’t seen any major disruptions. While rising input costs and operational expenses are cited as reasons, this is a standard response from OEMs. The market is maturing, and with a modest 1.3 per cent growth forecast, achieving higher growth will likely depend on new model launches rather than price hikes. Commercial vehicles remain under pressure, with full recovery yet to happen. Price increases might dampen market sentiment rather than drive growth," stated Manish Raj Singhania, chairman, FADA Academy & Research.

Maruti Suzuki India, in a regulatory filing, said that the price hike will vary depending on the model. “In light of rising input costs and operational expenses, the company has planned to increase the prices of its cars from April 2025,” the company stated in the exchange filing. “While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market.”

Meanwhile, Tata Motors announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its commercial vehicle range, effective April 1, 2025.

Tata Motors explained that the price hike is necessary to offset the rise in input costs and will vary according to individual models and variants. "The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs and will vary as per individual model and variant," the company said in its official press release.

This is the second price increase by Tata Motors on their commercial vehicles, as the first price hike of 2 per cent was implemented in January.

Despite these price adjustments, the overall outlook for the CV industry remains positive. Credit rating agency ICRA expects the domestic CV industry’s wholesale volumes to witness a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 3-5 per cent in FY26. This follows a period of flat volume movement estimated in FY25, which was impacted by a demand slowdown in the first half of the financial year due to the General Elections.

The potential drivers for this growth include the resumption of construction and infrastructure activities, steady rural demand, and higher replacement sales stemming from ageing fleets and government mandates. These factors are likely to propel volume expansion towards the end of FY25 and through FY26.