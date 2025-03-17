Sports18 rebranded as Star Sports, expanding network to 24 channels

JioStar on Monday announced the completion of integrating all Sports18 channels into the Star Sports Network, effective March 15.

With the addition of Sports18 channels, Star Sports will now have a network of 24 channels, as per its release. The rebranded channels now include Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 Telugu, Star Sports 2 Telugu HD, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Tamil HD, Star Sports 2 Kannada, and Star Sports Khel.

The media major added that Star Sports Khel will now be accessible across all DTH (direct-to-home) platforms and cable networks.

“Our mission is to bring the excitement of sports to every TV household, ensuring fans across the country are gripped by LIVE sporting moments,” said Piyush Goyal, head of TV distribution, JioStar, in a statement. “By harnessing the unparalleled power of sports, we aim to expand the TV universe, bringing more homes into the fold and making sports an integral part of every Indian’s daily viewing experience.”

In sports broadcasting, the Star Sports Network has a portfolio of events, including the International Cricket Council (ICC), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, Indian Premier League (IPL), Women’s Premier League (WPL), Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League, Premier League, Wimbledon, International Hockey Federation, Badminton World Federation, ONE Championship, and T20 leagues like Big Bash and SA20 (South Africa’s premier T20 cricket league).

Mallika Petkar, head of strategy and business development, sports, JioStar, said that they are committed to growing the sports fandom by expanding their reach across the country.

“Our mission is to make sports more accessible, immersive, and impactful, ensuring it continues to inspire millions across India. By strengthening our presence and delivering compelling sports content, we aim to fuel the passion of existing fans while bringing new audiences into the fold,” said Petkar.

For advertisers, the company added that the unified Star Sports Network will offer unmatched access to audiences across premium properties.

“With SD and HD options, it ensures broad accessibility, reinforcing Star Sports’ dominance as India’s go-to sports destination,” JioStar said in its release.