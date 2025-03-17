LIC names Shatmanyu Shrivastava as chief risk officer, effective March 19

The Board of Directors of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has approved the appointment of Shatmanyu Shrivastava as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) with effect from March 19, 2025, according to an exchange filing by the insurer on Monday.

Shrivastava joined LIC as an 18th batch direct recruitment officer in 1990. In his more than 30-year career, he has worked across all four tiers of LIC’s organisational structure, i.e. branch offices, divisional offices, zonal offices, and the central office. He joined as chief (F&A), central office in May 2022 and led the first closing of LIC’s accounts post-IPO. He has experience in various compliance requirements under Sebi (LODR) regulations and Irdai regulations.

He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India (qualified in 2000). He is pursuing actuarial studies and has passed seven papers of the actuarial examination conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India.