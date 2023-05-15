Home / Companies / News / IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

Under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan, 104,335 equity shares were allotted and 407,527 shares were allotted under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019

BS Web Team New Delhi
IT major Infosys rewards employees with equity shares under 2 schemes

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT major Infosys on Friday allotted over 511,000 equity shares to employees who were eligible in two schemes. 
The shares have been allotted as a reward to the employees for their contribution to the growth of the company and to expand their ownership, the company said in an exchange filing.

On May 14, Infosys in a BSE filing said, "This is to inform that the Company has allotted 511,862 equity shares on May 12, 2023, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees." It further added, "Consequently, on May 12, 2023, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 20,749,373,460/- divided into 4,149,874,692 equity shares of Rs 5/- each."
Under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan, 104,335 equity shares were allotted and 407,527 shares were allotted under the Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019.

The move comes at a time when the attrition rate in Infosys is high. The IT major ended the March quarter with 3,611 fewer employees than in the previous quarter. 
Infosys 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan- It aims to attract retain and motivate talented individuals. It also encourages professionals to align their individual performances with the objectives of the company. 

The Infosys 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan has replaced the previous Restricted Stock Units (RSU) plan.
Infosys Expanded Stock Ownership Program 2019 - It aims to increase shareholder value by expanding employee ownership of the organisation. This is done to incentivise, retain and attract key talent through this performance-based stock grant program.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

NCLAT allows withdrawal of CIRP for McLeod Russel India, says IRP

UGRO Capital net profit rises two-fold at Rs 14 cr in March quarter

Dish TV Institutional shareholders call for EGM, seek to remove 2 directors

Topics :Infosys equityshareholderemployeesBS Web ReportsEsops

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story