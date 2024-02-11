IT services firm Sonata Software bets on European market to drive growth

Mid-sized information technology services company Sonata Software is focusing on the European market to foster business growth. Europe accounts for approximately 30 per cent of the company's total revenue, while the United States is the largest market, contributing about 60 per cent to the revenue.

"We anticipate substantial growth in our European operations. In Europe, we are witnessing considerable expansion in our telecommunications and manufacturing sectors," Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software, informed Business Standard.

The telecommunications sector, a segment of the Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) vertical, contributed 31 per cent to the company's revenue, while retail and manufacturing accounted for 34 per cent of revenue as of the December quarter.



For the Bengaluru-based information technology firm, growth is propelled by several factors, Lange elaborates. "Clients are enhancing revenue through better experiences with generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) via data and application modernisation. Simultaneously, we are aiding clients in achieving more with fewer resources and fostering optimisation through modernisation."

As part of its expansion strategy, Sonata has established nearshore delivery centres to maintain proximity to its clientele. "For the United States, we have Mexico; for Europe, Ireland, Poland, and Egypt; for Asia, our main location is India, but we also have a presence in Malaysia," Lange shared.

Sonata's international or information technology services business, which generated revenue of Rs 696.8 crore in the December quarter, operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Nordics and Northern Europe, Australia, and select regions of India and Southeast Asia.



"In the United States, we foresee substantial growth in our healthcare and life sciences, high technology, and banking and financial services sectors," Lange commented.

Sonata Software boasts a robust deal pipeline, with 60 per cent comprising large deals. The company secured 13 significant contracts in the first nine months of FY24, with 49 large deals currently being pursued. For Sonata, large deals typically range between $25-50 million, with some exceeding $100 million.

The company is also investing in emerging technologies like GenAI. Last year, it launched Harmoni.AI, a responsible-first artificial intelligence offering, featuring a suite of industry solutions and platforms utilising GenAI. "Currently, GenAI is incorporated into all our service offerings we present to our clients," Lange stated.