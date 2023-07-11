Home / Companies / News / ITC board recommends second term for Sanjiv Puri as company's CMD

ITC board recommends second term for Sanjiv Puri as company's CMD

The board of ITC Limited has recommended the reappointment of Sanjiv Puri as the company's chairman and managing director for a second term of five years

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The board of ITC Limited has recommended the reappointment of Sanjiv Puri as the company's chairman and managing director for a second term of five years.

The resolution seeking his reappointment as chairman and managing director of the diversified conglomerate will be put to vote at the company's annual general meeting to be held on August 11, 2023, according to a notice sent to the shareholders on Tuesday.

The company under Puri drove the 'ITC Next' strategy in the last four years encompassing digital acceleration, cost optimisation, investing in new growth vectors and ensuring supply chain agility, its officials said.

Revenue from the company's FMCG segment has grown from Rs 12,500 crore to Rs 19,123 crore during the period and segment EBITDA margins improved by 7.7 per cent between 2016-17 to 2022-23.

Its other verticals like hotels, agri-business, paperboards, paper and packaging also registered improved performance in the last four years, they added.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

Eye on growth post-pandemic, ITC to invest Rs 3,000 crore annually in India

ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz

World's transition to net-zero should be inclusive, says ITC CMD Puri

Credsquare Technologies to set up R&D hub in Goa; eyes Rs 600 cr funding

Dukaan lays off 90% staff for AI bot: It's absolutely necessary, says CEO

Adani row: SC asks Sebi to circulate response on expert panel's proposals

Spark Minda receives Rs 750-cr EV battery charger order from leading OEM

Govt orders inspection of Byju's account books following turmoil: Reports

Topics :ITCSanjiv Puri

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story