ITC Hotels signs agreement with KIHPL to manage luxury hotel in Patna

ITC Hotels on Monday announced the signing of definitive agreements with Kumar Infra Hotel Private Limited (KIHPL) to manage a 140-room luxury hotel in Patna, Bihar.

Part of Bihar Tourism development initiatives, the new hotel project was part of a competitive government bid process, which was secured by KIHPL with ITC Hotels as the finalised hotel operator.

The project is set within a 1.5-acre site, helping the company expand its luxury hotel portfolio in the state.

It will showcase "our iconic culinary and service excellence in Bihar through this ITC Luxury Hotel," according to Anil Chadha, Managing Director at ITC Hotels Ltd.