Coal India's first all-women-operated central store unit opens at SECL

In a major step towards women empowerment, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), on Saturday inaugurated the company’s first fully women-operated central store unit at its workshop in Korba.

“The initiative, launched under the Government of India’s Special Campaign 5.0, follows the successful establishment of CIL’s first all-women-operated dispensary at Vasant Vihar, Bilaspur, earlier this year, and reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to nari shakti se rashtra shakti,” the company spokesperson said.

The new unit will handle the supply of spare parts and inventory management through a team of eight women officers and staff, led by Sapna Ikka, senior manager (E&M) and alumna of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, the spokesperson said.