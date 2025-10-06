Ola becomes 1st Indian automaker to get govt nod for in-house ferrite motor

Ola Electric on Monday said it has become the first two-wheeler EV manufacturer to receive government certification for its in-house developed rare-earth-free ferrite motor.

This marks a breakthrough milestone that eliminates reliance on imported rare-earth motors with permanent magnets, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The certification has been granted by Global Automotive Research Centre, Tamil Nadu, after Ola Electric's ferrite motor underwent rigorous performance verification and mandatory motor power tests as per AIS 041, that is notified by the Ministry of Road Transport, Government of India, it added.

AIS 041 is an Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) issued by the Automotive Research Association of India under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.