Jindal Stainless sets up fabrication unit worth ₹125 cr in Maharashtra

The unit will fabricate critical components, including bridge girders, among others, to support advanced infrastructure development in India

Jindal Steel and Power Logo (Photo: Jindal Stel and Power)
By FY26-27, the unit is expected to achieve an annual fabrication capacity of 18,000 tonnes.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Jindal Stainless on Monday said it has set up a steel fabrication unit in Maharashtra, with an initial investment of Rs 125 crore, aimed at catering to the country's infrastructure sector.

The unit will fabricate critical components, including bridge girders, among others, to support advanced infrastructure development in India, the company said in a statement.

By FY26-27, the unit is expected to achieve an annual fabrication capacity of 18,000 tonnes, up from an estimated 4,000 tonnes in the current financial year, to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-quality bridge infrastructure.

Spread over an area of 4 lakh square feet, the facility has been set up through subsidiary Jindal Stainless Steelway Limited (JSSL) at Patalganga in Mumbai with an initial investment of around Rs 125 crore.

"The fabrication unit is another step in our efforts to provide integrated solutions for customers. Bridges are critical connectors, linking people, businesses, and economic activity across the nation," its Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

Steel fabrication is a process of cutting, bending, shaping, and assembling steel to create structures, components, or other frameworks to be used in construction and industrial applications.

It plays an important role in infrastructure due to its versatility, strength, and cost-efficiency.

Jindal Stainless, which is India's largest stainless steel player, is in the process of ramping up its facilities to reach 4.2 million tonnes of annual melt capacity by FY27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

