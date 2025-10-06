Jindal Stainless sets up fabrication unit worth ₹125 cr in Maharashtra

Jindal Stainless on Monday said it has set up a steel fabrication unit in Maharashtra, with an initial investment of Rs 125 crore, aimed at catering to the country's infrastructure sector.

The unit will fabricate critical components, including bridge girders, among others, to support advanced infrastructure development in India, the company said in a statement.

By FY26-27, the unit is expected to achieve an annual fabrication capacity of 18,000 tonnes, up from an estimated 4,000 tonnes in the current financial year, to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-quality bridge infrastructure.

Spread over an area of 4 lakh square feet, the facility has been set up through subsidiary Jindal Stainless Steelway Limited (JSSL) at Patalganga in Mumbai with an initial investment of around Rs 125 crore.