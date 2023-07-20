Home / Companies / News / Jaguar Land Rover appoints interim boss Mardell as CEO for 3-year term

Jaguar Land Rover appoints interim boss Mardell as CEO for 3-year term

On Wednesday, Tata Group announced plans to set up a $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in the UK that will have JLR and Tata Motors as anchor customers

Sohini Das Mumbai
Adrian Mardell

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on Thursday announced the appointment of interim boss Adrian Mardell as the chief executive officer (CEO) for a three-year term. The carmaker also made acting chief financial officer Richard Molyneux’s role permanent.

“Adrian Mardell was appointed interim chief executive officer on 16 November 2022, having been chief financial officer and a member of the JLR Board of Directors for three years’ prior,” a statement said.

JLR veteran Mardell was appointed to the interim role in November 2022, when Thierry Bollore resigned due to personal reasons. Mardell joined JLR in 1990 and has held a variety of positions.

Molyneux was appointed acting chief financial officer on December 12, 2022, following six years as finance director, operations, JLR.

On Wednesday, Tata Group announced plans to set up a $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in the UK that will have JLR and Tata Motors as anchor customers.

This would be the first giga-factory of Tata Motors outside of India. The plant is expected to become one of Europe's largest battery cell manufacturing sites when it begins production in 2026. It is also one of the largest investments in the UK's automotive sector that would create 4,000 highly skilled jobs and thousands more in the supply chain.

JLR has embarked on an ambitious journey to become an “electric first” luxury carmaker by 2030. Its peers Audi and Volvo are eyeing 100 percent battery electric vehicles (BEV) by 2033 and 2030, respectively, while BMW and Mercedes are eyeing 50 percent BEV by 2030.

Analysts at Ventura Securities said that JLR is eyeing 60 per cent BEV sales by 2030 and 100 percent BEV sales by 2036. In April, JLR announced a plan to invest £15 billion over the next five years to achieve its electric road map, which includes investing in manufacturing facilities.

The Halewood plant in the UK will become an all-electric production facility and the engine plant in Wolverhampton, the UK, will produce electric drive units and battery packs for JLR’s next generation vehicles; apart from evolving its marquee brands

JLR wholesales grew by 30 per cent year-on-year in the June quarter of 2023 to 93,253 units (excluding China JV), while retail sales grew by 29 per cent to 101,994 units, riding on improved supply of electronic chips and improvement in supply constraints.

It had an order book of 185,000 units.

Also Read

Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target?

Robust Jaguar Land Rover sales in June quarter power up Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover raises EV drive bill to £15 bn to catch up with peers

Jaguar Land Rover collaborates with Everstream for supply chain monitoring

Rajan Amba to take over as JLR managing director, succeeds Rohit Suri

TCS bags deal from BBC for finance, procurement, payroll management

Global industrial firm ABB anticipates low revenue growth for current qtr

Future-ready: India has huge, untapped demand potential for e-mobility

REC plans to sign MoUs worth Rs 2 trillion to 'green up' its portfolio

Amazon clocks 22,190 orders a minute during Prime Day 2023 sale event

Topics :Jaguar Land RoverJLR

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story